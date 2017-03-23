EDWARDSVILLE - Forecasted rainstorms for Saturday prompted Edwardsville to move up two events scheduled for Saturday.

The Southwestern Illinois Relays track and field meet, the area's first major event of the season, was moved up from Saturday morning to Friday evening at EHS' Winston Brown Track and Field Center; field events will begin at 3:30 p.m. and running events commence at 4 p.m.

The Tiger softball team's home opener, a doubleheader against Breese Mater Dei, was moved up from Saturday morning to 4 p.m. Friday.

The boys volleyball team is still scheduled to play in a tournament at Joliet West Saturday.

