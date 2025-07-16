EDWARDSVILLE – Members of the Edwardsville Moose Lodge donated the proceeds of a highly successful barbecue to local first responders at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Three checks, each for $2,800, were proudly presented to the Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Police Department.

Leanne Acre, Vice President of Edwardsville Moose Lodge, said one of their members had the idea to host a barbecue to support first responders. The event was a massive success, with bounce houses, 38 vendors, a cornhole tournament, Madison County first responder vehicles, and a large turnout from the community.

Plans are already in the works to make the barbecue an annual occasion, with next year’s event set for Sept. 12, 2026. In addition to the trio of $2,800 checks, the lodge also donated three cases of “Tommy Moose” plush toys for each department to give to children in distress.

“We were very, very excited for our first try at this,” Acre said of the barbecue event. “As a lodge, we’re very dedicated to supporting our local communities … and that’s why we’re here.”

Mayor Art Risavy praised event organizers for their work in making the barbecue possible. He noted the presence of Partners For Pets, which oversaw many successful pet adoptions during the event, as well as the Soulshine Groove band, who donated their services to support the cause.

“When I got there, it was a large-scale event,” Risavy said. “Just a great event, and all the effort that went in, I know we’re grateful for that – and I know that our Police and Fire Departments were really impressed, so thank you so much.”

The City of Edwardsville expressed further gratitude to the Moose Lodge in an announcement on Wednesday morning.

“The lodge and its caring members hosted a ‘First Responders Fundraiser’ last month to benefit our police and fire operations and those of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department,” city representatives wrote. “We are so appreciative of our wonderful community organizations such as the Edwardsville Moose Lodge!”

