EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran and Waterloo Gibault all grouped together junior varsity volleyball teams to play each other Wednesday night at Metro East Lutheran.

Edwardsville beat MELHS and Gibault, while the Knights split their matches rebounding from the loss to Edwardsville to defeat Gibault.

“It was just a good way to get the JV some extra games,” MELHS athletic director Rob Stock said. “We did this last year and again this year. I don’t know yet about next year with Gibault moving to a varsity program. It is something we would like to continue. A lot of Edwardsville and Metro East Lutheran kids know each other, which is nice.”

