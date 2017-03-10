COLLINSVILLE — The journey towards an Illinois High School Association boys’ basketball championship is never an easy one. But it’s one that every single team in the state takes with much passion, excitement and enthusiasm.

For the Edwardsville Tigers, the journey has reached the Sweet Sixteen. The Tigers will attempt to take the next step to the Elite Eight when they play Danville in the Ottawa sectional final Friday night in Ottawa. The tip is slated for 7 p.m.

The Tigers earned their opportunity on Tuesday with a 56-43 semifinal win over Belleville West at Collinsville’s Vergil Fletcher Gym. The Vikings defeated Moline 61-45 to earn the other berth in the final.

The Tigers defeated the Maroons with a solid defensive effort and a 31-point performance from senior guard Mark Smith. And Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo is happy to be part of the proceedings.

“I thought our guys did a good job, especially defensively,” Waldo said after Tuesday’s game, “and we’re still glad to be playing, and we’ll try to get ready for Friday night as best we can.”

The Vikings may be an unknown quanity for Edwardsville, but the Tigers will continue with their one game at a time approach.

“We just play one game at a time,” Waldo said. “So we’ll try to find out about them tonight, and try to have a good practice for them tomorrow.”

Waldo is very happy for his players, who have reaped the rewards of their hard work during the season.

“Our guys have done a good job, our guys have practiced and prepared well,” Waldo said, “so it’s good they got rewarded. Good for them.”

The sectional final winner will advance to the Supersectional game against the winner of the South Holland Thornwood sectional next Tuesday night at Redbird Arena, on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. The Supersectional winner advances to the state finals the weekend of March 17-18 at Carver Arena in Peoria.

