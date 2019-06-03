SPRINGFIELD – Edwardsville High’s baseball team will be looking to secure its second trip to the IHSA Class 4A state finals in the last three years when the Tigers meet up with Chicago Marist in the Springfield super-sectional game Monday evening at Lincoln Land Community College. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

The Tigers, now 34-5, advanced to the super-sectional with a 12-8 win over Normal Community West Saturday morning in the final of the Bloomington sectional at Illinois Wesleyan University. Drake Westcott led the way for the Tigers with a pair of home runs, including a second-inning grand slam, and six RBIs. It was the 18th sectional championship for Edwardsville, the most for any team in the state.

The RedHawks enter the game at 26-10 and advanced to the super-sectional with a 9-5 win over New Lenox Providence Catholic in the final of the Lockport Sectional. Jason Hodges hit a three-run homer that put Marist ahead to stay in the third inning, while Kendal Ewell also hit a three-run homer, and pitcher Jack Brannigan struck out 13 in six-and-two-thirds innings to get the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Westcott will enter the game hitting .382 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, while Joe Copeland is hitting .436 with two homers and 22 RBIs, and Hayden Moore is batting .410 with four homers and 25 RBIs. They’re among the hitting leaders for the Tigers, while Blake Burris is hitting .319 with no homers and 22 RBIs. In addition, Max Ringering his hitting .345 with three homes and 25 RBIs. All will be very formidable in the Edwardsville batting order.

Grant Schaefer went three-and-one-third innings in getting the win for the Tigers, with two strikeouts, and is 7-1 on the year with a 1.67 ERA. Matthew Boyer would be available to start and has pitched very well, going 10-1 with a 2.01 ERA, as would Dawson Taylor, who’s 4-1 with an ERA of 2.25, and Jonathon Yancik, with a record of 1-1 and an ERA of 2.04. The Tiger pitching staff is among the best in the area, and will also keep the opponents’ hands full.

Hodges is currently swinging a very hot bat in the post-season and is currently batting .300 with five home runs. Justin Janas is hitting .405 with two homers, Max Malley is hitting .376 with one home run, Ewell is batting .355 with five homers, Ryan Doubek hits .361 and Brett Frieberg his hitting .373. All are part of a dangerous Marist lineup.

On the mound, Janas is 6-0 with a 2.14 ERA to lead the RedHawks pitchers, with Caden Carr 5-2 with an ERA of 2.50, Matt Mirabella is 4-0 with a 2/16 ERA, and Brannigan is 1-2 with a 1.33 ERA.

The winner will advance to the state semifinals Friday evening at DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet and will play against the winner of the Boomers Stadium 1 super-sectional, either Hampshire or Oak Park-River Forest, in Schaumburg. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

More like this: