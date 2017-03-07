GRANITE CITY — The Illinois High School Association’s annual rites of spring, known these days as America’s Original March Madness, have kicked into high gear. Now in its 110th edition, the boys’ state basketball tournament has a long history and tradition.

Edwardsville has had a part in that tradition, and will look to add to it when they go into their semifinal game in the IHSA Class 4A Ottawa sectional Tuesday night. The Tigers, coming off a 66-53 win over Alton in the final of the Granite City regional, will face fellow Southwestern Conference team Belleville West in a 7 p.m. tipoff at Collinsville’s Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Maroons advanced to the semifinal by defeating East St. Louis 67-60 in the final of the Belleville East Regional Friday night. The Edwardsville-West winner will advance to the final and Sweet 16 next Friday night at Ottawa against the winner of the semifinal between Danville and Moline. That game will be played Tuesday night in Ottawa.

Tigers coach Mike Waldo said Belleville West has a good, solid team and will be hard to play against tonight. As always, Waldo has spent since last Friday night preparing for tonight's opponent.

“We’ll just try to practice as good as we can and be ready the best we can.” Waldo said.

The Alton team that Edwardsville eliminated is one of a high caliber.

“Alton was a hard team to play against,” Waldo said. “They played well. I thought our guys did a good job tonight.”

Danville advanced to the sectional with a 52-51 overtime win over regional host Normal Community West, while Moline won the regional at East Moline United 57-50 over Ottawa.

Looking ahead, the sectional final tips at 7 p.m. on Friday, with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight and a Super Sectional contest against the winner of the South Holland Thornwood sectional — Chicago Simeon, Chicago Marist, Chicago Brother Rice or Harvey Thornton — at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena Tuesday, March 14, in a 7:30 tip. The state finals are set for Peoria’s Carver Arena Mar. 17 and 18.

