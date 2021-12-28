EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy, Fire Chief James Whiteford, and Police Chief Michael Fillback have been on the lookout for the goodwill of families and first responders involved when the tornado smashed into the Amazon Warehouse on December 10, 2021, and then six died in the incident.

The City of Edwardsville hosted a candlelight vigil recently at the Governor’s Plaza on South Main Street. Organizers also planned a balloon release and announced there will be an area created to remember those who died in the tornado at the public safety building.

The six people who died when a tornado hit the Amazon facility Friday, December 10, were identified as 28-year-old DeAndre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis; Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois; Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton, Illinois; Larry Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois; Austin J. MacEwen, 26, of Edwardsville and Etheria S. Hebb, 34, of St. Louis.?

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have also been praying for all our first responders who were involved in the events that took place at the Amazon facility,” he said. “I am honored and humbled to work with a group of people so dedicated to their profession.

“Our first responders and others who assisted from the Metro East and St. Louis area would be commended for their efforts. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families who lost loved ones. The memorial service honored the six people who lost their lives and in some way tried to comfort the families. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as we continue through the holiday season.”

More like this: