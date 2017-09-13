EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton announced today that he will be seeking election to the Illinois State Senate in 2018. Patton, a Republican, will be running for the 56th District State Senate in an effort to succeed Senator Bill Haine, who announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election.

“I am running for the State Senate in order to use my business and leadership experience to get Illinois growing again,” said Patton today in press release. “For over a decade, Illinois has suffered from some of the worst legislative-driven bureaucracy in the nation. It is time to solve our financial problems and stop wasting our residents tax dollars.”

As Mayor, Patton has led the effort to help create thousands of private-sector jobs, triple the amount of new investment in Edwardsville and balance the city’s budget each year.

“To stop the tide of residents leaving our state, we need to create a climate where businesses will create good paying jobs, where we invest in infrastructure that will foster growth, and where we strive to be the best state in the country for education,” said Mayor Patton.

He added, “That’s been my record as Mayor of Edwardsville and I am excited for the opportunity to bring that same pro-growth agenda to Springfield, in an effort to get our state back on track.”

Hal Patton has served as Mayor of Edwardsville since 2013. He owns Patton Dental, where he and his team have been providing high quality health care services for more than 23 years.

“As a health care provider, I can bring ideas to the table that will lower the cost of health care, while improving the health of our residents,” Patton said.

Hal Patton and his wife, Carrie, have three children. Two of Hal and Carrie's children are currently away attending college and their third child attends fourth grade.

