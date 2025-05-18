EDWARDSVILLE – Mayor Art Risavy gave an overview of recent and future progress being made in Edwardsville at his 2025 “State of the City” address at the last City Council meeting.

City Sees High Property Values, Construction Permits

Risavy announced the city has an Equalized Assessed Valuation (EAV) of $1.1 billion, which he said “is a reflection of strong property values.” This amount has seen a steady overall increase since 2009, which the mayor attributed to the warehouse-dominated Enterprise Zone and a string of new commercial developments.

Among the new businesses that opened in 2024 are Beauty by Emmah, Raising Cane’s, Artisan Barber Collective, Evergreen Beauty, Pup Kitchen, and Soulful Spaces Therapy. In the fall, Amazon reopened its doors, and other new openings included the Mossy Stone Irish Pub, Clubhouse Sports Lounge, Ed’s Delicatessens, Rae's Cafe, Samm's Last Chance Saloon, 1929 Pizza & Wine, and several other businesses.

“We are estimating our EAV for tax year 2024 to be nearly $1.24 billion and for our tax rate to remain steady at 1.4057%,” Risavy added.

2024 saw $139 million worth of construction projects completed in the city. While far from the 2018 peak of $247 million (which Risavy said was largely due to an expansion of World Wide Technology), last year’s total marks a significant increase over $76 million worth of construction in 2023.

The city issued 2,876 construction permits in 2024, nearly triple the amount from 2023 and by far the highest number since 2009, second only to 2017’s total of 2,046. A large number of these were improvements to existing properties – or repairs, as Risavy said a hail storm in mid-March caused significant damage to siding and roofs.

Public Works Makes Progress On Properties, Streets

Risavy said the city’s Public Works Department has not only been ensuring compliance and safety at rental properties, but also transforming formerly vacant properties into owner-occupied success stories. He gave two examples – one vacant property was set for demolition before being purchased for $30,520, remodeled, and sold for $200,000; the other vacant property was sold in 2021 for $80,000 before a remodel raised its sale price to $355,000 in 2022.

The Public Works Department also made significant streetscape improvements over the last year, including University Drive Phases 1 and 2, which saw approximately 3,400 feet of shared use path, storm sewer updates, and roadway reconstruction along University Drive. Other upgrades near Esic Drive include solar-powered rapid flashing beacons and high-visibility crosswalks for greater pedestrian safety to and from nearby Madison County Transit (MCT) nature trails.

Also completed were multiple phases of the Route 66 Shared Use Path project, as well as the Schwarz Street Shared Use Path. In addition to the extension of Sports Park Drive, several other streets were resurfaced in 2024, including Surrey, Gloucester and Berkshire, and drainage improvements were made to Hillsboro Avenue.

Parks Department Stats, Past/Future Events

The city’s parks saw plenty of use in 2024, with more than 3,500 hours of scheduled use spent at pickleball courts, 2,900 hours spent at multi-purpose fields, and 2,000 hours spent at athletic diamonds. Risavy noted this over-8,400-hour total doesn’t account for the “countless hours of unscheduled use” at each facility.

Several tournaments were hosted at Plummer Family Park in 2024, including 20 baseball tournaments, nine softball tournaments, three pickleball tournaments, and two tournaments each for soccer, kickball, and ultimate frisbee. The Plummer Park Family Leagues, including kickball, NFL flag football, rugby, and youth kickball and pickleball leagues, also saw plenty of participants last year, as did a number of public skate sessions, hockey games, and much more at the R.P. Lumber Center.

The department also hosted several successful annual events, including the Arts in the Park, Fishing Derby, the Halloween Party, Christmas Tree Lighting, and much more. But there are two upcoming events the mayor highly recompensed putting on their calendars: the Route 66 Festival and a once-in-a-century celebration of Edwardsville’s zip code.

The 27th annual Route 66 Festival is set for June 7, 2025 and will feature “music, food, drinks, shopping, kids’ activities, car shows and a cruise, and of course our historic Trolley Tours and much more,” Risavy said. He noted that the next year’s celebration in 2026 “will be huge,” as the year marks the iconic road’s 100th anniversary.

On Friday, June 20, 2025, the date (stylized as 6/20/25) will reflect Edwardsville’s zip code of 62025 for the first time since 1925 – and the city has festivities planned for “62025 Day.”

“Edwardsville’s 62025 Day will be a community picnic-style event that will include an outdoor concert, food trucks, and more at City Park,” the mayor announced. “I’m looking forward to hearing from our local businesses with their creative ideas of what they have planned for that event.”

Looking Ahead: Future Businesses, Projects

Mayor Risavy noted several new businesses that have opened in 2025, including Ivy Hall Dispensary, Alphas Gym, Busy Body Meals, Hollywood Hair, Sandy’s Soups, Christian Brothers Automotive, and more – but said even more businesses are still expected to open in the city in the near future.

Anticipated future businesses include the Carrollton Bank Madison County Headquarters, Sav-On Liquor & Wine, Koibito Poke, O2bKIDS!, Plaid Coffee Roaster Shop, and Chocolate Covered Creations. The mayor also anticipates an announcement on future tenants of the recently completed Station on Main, a mixed-use development with 38 residential units and a blend of office, retail, and restaurant space.

Another mixed-use development, The Albert, was recently completed and reportedly only has one residential unit available. Risavy also said Prairie Farms is “doubling the size of their corporate headquarters in Edwardsville,” with the expansion expected to be completed by 2027.

Risavy also highlighted the massive “Park North” development, a 94-acre, multi-use development which the mayor described as “a huge and wonderful addition for people in Edwardsville” and throughout the region. The massive site will feature the Park North Golf Club, complete with a driving range, miniature golf facility, restaurant, event space, and more.

The mayor said a portion of the Park North development is expected to open sometime in the summer of 2025.

Risavy’s 2025 State of the City address followed the swearing-in of several elected Edwardsville officials, including Risavy himself and new Ward 2 Alderman Adam Hanna. More details are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

