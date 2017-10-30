BELLEVILLE/MACOMB - Edwardsville's Marching Tigers Band under the direction of Marvin Battle and Ryan Lipscomb, had two remarkable weekends in a row at Belleville and Western Illinois University.

The Tigers concluded their fall marching season with Grand Champion Awards at both Belleville and Western Illinois. The Marching Tigers captured the Grand Champion Award in Music, Grand Champion for Drum Line, Grand Champion for Auxiliary, Grand Champion for Overall Effect and Grand Champion for Overall Bands at Belleville East Marching Invitational on Saturday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Marching Tigers Band brought home the Grand Champion Award from the Western Illinois University Marching Band Classic a week ago Saturday.

The Marching Tigers brought home the following awards at Western Illinois: Grand Champion - Large School, First Place Class 4A Band, and Best in Winds, Percussion, Color Guard, and Drum Major categories.

Additionally, the band will march in the Edwardsville Halloween parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31 and in the Veteran’s Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Finally, the band and band boosters remind you to begin your holiday shopping at their 25th annual Arts and Craft Show, at Edwardsville High School, on Saturday, November 11 (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 12 (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.). Admissions: $2/adults and $1/seniors or veterans. Children under 12 are free. Concessions, bake sale, on-site ATM, and admission prizes will be offered. Additional booth spaces were added this year due to an overwhelming number of interested vendors.”

More like this: