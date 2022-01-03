EDWARDSVILLE - Brian Hill of Edwardsville is a 45-year-old man who uses running as a way to stay in shape and connect with his family.

Hill finished fifth overall in the 5K Ugly CHRISTmas Sweater race in December that started and finished at Trinity Lutheran Church. Hill recorded a time of 23 minutes flat for an average of 7:24 per mile. Max Weber, 13, of Moro, won the Ugly CHRISTmas Sweater 5-K race with a time of 20:39, followed Erron Swick 37, of Maryville, 21:10, Cindy Purcell,45, of Mt. Vernon, IL., 21:24, Tim Partridge, 47, of Alton, 22:45, Hill, then Monica Klockenkemper, 13, of Godfrey, 23:34. Jack Shank, 13, of Edwardsville, was next 24:14, then Megan Clark, 38, of Greenfield, 24:16, Kristi Sabo, 52, of Teutopolis, 24:23, and Tony Valdez, 56, of Edwardsville, 24:40. A total of 92 entries took part in the live race.

Hill said he ran in the Trinity Ministries 5K a few years ago. He said the reward he gets for running in this type of race is “staying in shape,” donating a little bit to a charity, and helping the kids in cross country.”

“This helps with training,” he said of these types of races.

Hill added that he loves spending Tim with his children whenever he can at events like this one. He has lived in Edwardsville since 2005.

“I hope to keep running it every year,” he said of the Ugly CHRISTMAS Sweater 5K. “I think the future for the race is bright and it is especially for a good cause.”

