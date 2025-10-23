Edwardsville Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Child Pornography
James T. Berry receives a decade in prison after pleading guilty to distributing illegal content involving a minor via Kik in September 2024.
EDWARDSVILLE — James T. Berry, 24, of Edwardsville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to a Class X felony count of disseminating child pornography, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.
Berry admitted to sharing a video file depicting an unclothed child via the Kik application on Sept. 14, 2024. The video was not created by Berry.
The investigation began after the Edwardsville Police Department received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading to the discovery of child pornography on Berry’s mobile device.
Haine praised the Edwardsville Police Department for their work on the case and commended Assistant State’s Attorneys Ali Foley and Rebecca Buettner, who prosecuted the case as part of the Children’s Justice Division at the State’s Attorney’s Office.
In addition to the prison sentence, Berry is required to register as a sex offender for life. He has no prior criminal history.
