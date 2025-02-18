EDWARDSVILLE – An Edwardsville resident faces major felony charges after firing a weapon 35 times into an occupied vehicle during an armed robbery.

Christopher L. Haug, 34, of Edwardsville, was charged on Feb. 18, 2025, with attempted first degree murder (a Class X felony), armed robbery (a Class X felony), aggravated discharge of a firearm (a Class 1 felony) and felon in possession of a weapon (a Class 2 felony).

On Feb. 16, 2025, Haug allegedly “fired over 35 rounds of ammunition” into an occupied vehicle with the intent of killing the occupant. He also reportedly stole a purse, its contents, and an iPhone from the same victim, discharging the firearm while committing the robbery.

The firearm used in this case is described in court documents as a “5.56 caliber rifle.” Haug’s possession of the weapon was unlawful as a felon previously convicted of armed robbery in a 2017 Madison County case.

A petition filed to deny Haug’s pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

“The defendant shot a gun over 35 times into the victim's vehicle while she was in the vehicle,” the petition states. “He struck her about the head and body multiple times, took her purse and iPhone, and left the scene.”

Haug also reportedly “made statements to witnesses about his desire to kill” the victim, and is currently on parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Haug, who was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

