EDWARDSVILLE - Four felony charges have been filed against an Edwardsville man for attacking two victims over 60 years of age at the Edwardsville Culver’s restaurant.

Chadwick B. Grimm, 50, of Edwardsville, was charged with four counts of aggravated battery, each Class 3 felonies. All four charges were filed in connection to an incident at the Culver’s location in Edwardsville.

Court documents state that while at the restaurant, Grimm forcefully pulled on a victim’s seatbelt, causing it to choke her. He was additionally charged with smacking the hand of another victim, causing her to drop her cell phone.

Descriptions of the charges state both victims in this case were 60 years of age or older.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented the case against Grimm, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Grimm has since been granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

