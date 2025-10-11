EDWARDSVILLE – A man from Edwardsville faces felony charges after allegedly sharing an explicit photo online without the victim’s consent and threatening to harm the victim and her reputation.

Lorenzo M. Barlow, 21, of Edwardsville, was charged with one count each of stalking and nonconsensual dissemination of a sex image, both Class 4 felonies.

On Oct. 7, 2025, Barlow allegedly engaged in a course of conduct directed at a victim which he knew or should have known would cause the victim to fear for their safety, resulting in the stalking charge.

Barlow reportedly sent the victim a video from outside her home while threatening to harm her, called the victim over 30 times via multiple platforms, sent multiple messages threatening to harm the victim and her reputation, threatened to send the victim’s employer videos of her engaged in sex acts, claimed he had sent such videos to a third party, and posted a nude photo of the victim to his Instagram profile.

The state’s petition to deny Barlow’s pretrial release states the victim reported receiving multiple threatening messages from Barlow, “demanding that she respond to his advances.” Barlow then reportedly sent the threatening video from outside the victim’s residence, posted the victim’s nude photo to Instagram, then threatened to send the compromising videos to the victim’s employer and others.

“He threatened in part to ‘go out with a bang,’ and repeatedly stated that he intended to harm her, or her reputation,” the petition states.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented the case against Barlow, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

