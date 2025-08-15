EDWARDSVILLE – An Edwarsdville man accused of fleeing from police while under the influence of alcohol with a child passenger, both in a vehicle and on foot, now faces multiple felony charges.

Anthony J. Greco, 35, of Edwardsville, was charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated driving while under the influence (Class 2 felony)

Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (Class 4 felony)

Endangering the life or health of a child (Two counts, both Class A misdemeanors)

Illegal transportation or possession of alcoholic liquor (petty offense)

Greco allegedly drove a motor vehicle on Route 157 in Edwardsville while under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 6, 2025. Charging documents state he was transporting a 7-year-old child while committing his latest DUI offense, having previously committed the same offense in Madison County in 2009.

Greco also reportedly fled from police at more than 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit, ignoring visual or audible signals from officers to stop his vehicle. In addition to fleeing from police under the influence of alcohol with a child passenger, Greco is additionally accused of further endangering the child’s life by making the child leave the vehicle and flee with him from police on foot into a wooded area near Plum Street.

The state’s petition to deny Greco’s pretrial release states the situation escalated after Greco fled from an attempted traffic stop at 50 mph in a 25 mph residential zone. The officer terminated the pursuit for public safety purposes, but broadcasted a description of the vehicle, which was found at a nearby apartment complex inconsistent with Greco’s home address. The petition adds that “an inventory search revealed multiple empty liquor bottles within the vehicle.”

“Officers searched the area, finding defendant walking on a nearby bike trial with an 8-year-old girl, identified as his stepdaughter,” the petition states. “He was clearly intoxicated and found in possession of the keys to the vehicle involved in the flight.

“The child indicated that her stepfather fled from police as she pleaded with him to stop. She then ran and hid with him in the woods until police found them.”

Greco’s case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department, and he has since been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.