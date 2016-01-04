EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville city workers continue their quest on fixing a sinkhole issue on Devon Court.

On Sunday, residents were still viewed walking to their apartment behind the sinkhole. It appears much progress was made last week, repairing the drainage pipe that had eroded and washed out.

Edwardsville City Engineer Ryan Zwijack said a transformer went back on last week and the old culvert underweath is being replaced. A manhole is being positioned in the area and will be sealed properly so what happened doesn’t happen again, Zwijack added.

“I want to thank Ameren for their help,” Zwijack said. “They did a tremendous amount of work in the area and stabilized the pole for electricity.”

Edwardsville Fire Department Capt. James Whiteford has also been visible at the site making sure the area is safe to provide medical or fire assistance to anyone if needed. He said he appreciates the work of the city workers and Ameren at the scene.

Zwijack said there has been a lot of public curiosity around Edwardsville about the sinkhole project and he added that those who live in the area have been very patient with the work that is occurring.

“We are redoing the inlet tie-ons to the culvert,” he said. “The way it was constructed 40 or 50 years ago we wouldn’t do tie-ons that way today.”

