EDWARDSVILLE – Three individuals from around the Riverbend and beyond have been charged in separate cases with knowingly possessing stolen vehicles.

Scott M. Perryman, 37, of Granite City, was charged on July 8, 2025 with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.

Perryman allegedly possessed a Honda motorcycle with an Illinois registration number on June 1, 2025 which he knew had been stolen or converted, according to court documents.

Gregory A. Watt Jr. was also charged with a Class 2 felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle in a separate case filed on July 8, 2025. Watt is accused of knowingly possessing a stolen Ford Edge with a Missouri registration number on June 24, 2025.

The Madison Police Department presented both cases against Perryman and Watt, both of whom were ordered released from custody.

In a third, unrelated case, Brian A. Dallefield, 41, of Lewistown, Ill. was charged on July 10, 2025 with offenses related to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony.

On July 8, 2025, Dallefield reportedly possessed a Dodge Ram pickup truck bearing no registration number, which he knew to be stolen or converted.

Dallefield’s case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department, and he was also granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

