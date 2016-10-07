EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's football team will be going into its Week 7 Southwestern Conference clash with Belleville West under some different circumstances.

Coming off a loss.

The Tigers fell to East St. Louis 20-10 last week at Tiger Stadium, the first EHS loss in the league going back to 2012 – a total of 30 games.

The Tigers will be going into Friday night's Homecoming game (7 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium) with a 5-1 mark overall, 3-1 in the SWC; the Maroons will be going in at 3-3 overall and tied for second in the league with the Tigers at 3-1, both a game ahead of O'Fallon and Granite City, both at 2-2 in the league.

“There were a lot of positives we took from the film session (Saturday morning),” Tiger coach Matt Martin said. “There were things we can learn and get better from, and that's part of the process to get better throughout the year. We've had a good week of practice and we'll be facing a team that's played some good competition this season.”

The Maroons, who won their football centennial game last week against crosstown rival Belleville East (marking 100 years of football at the school), feature running back Kriston Davis, who leads the team in rushing with 713 yards, followed by quarterback Logan Betz, who has run for 250 yards on the season. Betz has gone 41-for-95 passing this year for 631 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

His favorite targets have been Jamar Edwards, with 12 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and Jacob McCloskey, with 10 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Jack Lanxon leads the Maroons in tackles with 23 tackles and an interception, with brother Will having 12 tackles and an interception on the year.

Dionte Rodgers leads the Tigers in rushing with 102 carries for 726 yards and 14 touchdowns; quarterback Brenden Dickmann follows with 50 carries for 225 yards and a touchdown. Dickmann has gone 35-for-66 passing for 520 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions. The leading receivers are Daval Torres with 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown, with Dayleon Harris catching eight balls for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Nathan Kolesa leads the Tigers in tackles with 41, with Andrew Holderer contributing 36 tackles. A.J. Epenesa and Tate Rujawitz have two sacks each on the season.

After Friday night, the Tigers wrap up the regular season with a trip to Alton Oct. 14 and a Senior Night game against Granite City Oct. 21. The IHSA football playoff pairings in all eight classes will be announced Oct. 22.

