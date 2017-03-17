EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon communities always rally around others in time of great need.

For the Campbell children of seven, the needs have never been greater after tragedy struck the family Thursday, March 16.

The Campbell children of Glen Carbon lost their mother, Cristy Campbell in a car accident and another yet unidentified person in their lives in a fire at their home on March 16. Their needs are vast and the Edwardsville Little Tigers Football and Wrestling Club heroically are collecting donations from both a literal sense, clothes, but also gift cards, money Friday night.

Donations will be accepted at the Tiger Country Building located behind Edwardsville High School (6161) Center Grove Road, Edwardsville next to the track on Tiger Drive tonight from 6 to 8 p.m.

Erin Goebel, one of those assisting with the collection, led by Eddie Lowery, president of the Edwardsville Little Tigers, said: “These kids lost everything and it is very important to get them the things they need. LTF is hoping to get enough donations to set up a college fund for these kids.”

The following a list of requests the Edwardsville Little Tigers Football and Wrestling Club has made for the children. The Campbell family has members on both the Little Tigers Football and Wrestling Club organizations.

WHERE: Donations will be accepted at the Tiger Country Building located behind the Edwardsville High School (6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025) next to the track on Tiger Drive.

WHEN: 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. Friday, March 17.

WHAT: clothes, shoes, pajamas, blankets, pillows, diapers, toys, gift cards, etc. There is a specific need for dress clothes. Everything was lost in the fire destroying their home.

Boy - age 14 - shoes (size 9), pants (size 14-16/YXL), shirts (size 14-16/YXL)

Boy - age 13 - shoes (size 7 1/2), pants (size 12-14/YL), shirts (size 12-14, YL)

Girl - age 11 - shoes (size 5), pants (size 10-12), shirts (10-12)

Boy - age 8 - shoes (size 2), pants (size 8/YM), shirts (size 8/YM)

Girl - age 7 - shoes (size Y13), pants (size 6-7), shirts (size 6-7)

Boy - age 4 - shoe (size Y10), pants (size 5T), shirts (5T)

Boy - age 3 months (size 3-6 months)

CASH DONATIONS ARE ALSO ACCEPTED for the immediate needs of the children. Checks can be made payable to Little Tigers Football. Depending on the amounts received, we will be establish a college fund for the kids.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE FUNDS ONLINE

