EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is now offering a Bike Rack Grant Program in an effort to support and boost the availability of bicycle parking in public spaces throughout the City. Businesses, nonprofits and other groups can apply for a grant of up to $925 to help cover the costs of buying and installing bicycle racks for public use.

The program is an initiative of the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, which addresses issues related to safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists in Edwardsville. The grant program received City Council approval in July 2025. Committee members hope the program will help make biking throughout the community even easier and offer a secure, convenient alternative to driving. Currently, the City offers bicycle racks at many of its parks and public facilities, but the program would help fill in some bike rack gaps in other community locations.

Applicants may be eligible for up to a $925 reimbursement toward the purchase and installation of a bike rack. Projects will be considered on a rolling basis while funding lasts. The City hopes to be able to award up to five grants with the funding available.

To be eligible for a program grant, the proposed bike rack must be installed for public use within the City of Edwardsville. Applications will only be considered from the property owner or those who have the express written consent of the owner of the site where the rack would be installed.

The application includes six examples of bicycle racks that are recommended by the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee as secure, easy-to-use types of racks. Projects that are submitted for consideration will be scored based on the project readiness, benefit to the community and access to existing cycling infrastructure, such as sidewalks and shared use paths.

Applications can be found on the City’s website, and can printed and emailed or completed and submitted online. Those interested in applying can refer to the website for details: www.cityofedwardsville.com/bikerackgrant

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is made up of volunteers who live in Edwardsville and are appointed by the mayor. To learn about the committee and its initiatives, visit: www.cityofedwardsville.com/bpac

