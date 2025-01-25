Get The Latest News!

HIGHLAND — The Edwardsville Lady Tigers secured a 60-41 victory over the Teutopolis Lady Wooden Shoes on Saturday, earning a fifth-place trophy at the Highland Tournament.

The Lady Tigers established an early advantage, leading 11-3 after the first quarter and extending their lead to 25-14 by halftime.

Their momentum continued into the third quarter, where they outscored Teutopolis, bringing the score to 43-29 heading into the final period. In the fourth quarter, Edwardsville outperformed the Lady Wooden Shoes 23-12 to solidify their win.

Lainey McFarlin was the standout performer for the Lady Tigers, scoring 20 points, while Mia Semith contributed 12 points. Teutopolis was led by Anna Prost, who finished with 11 points.

