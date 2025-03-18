EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville is notifying the public of two road closures starting on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

West Union Street will be closed between St. Louis Street and Randle Street for some lead service replacements at 801 and 805 St. Louis Street. The closure is scheduled for Wednesday, March 19, and Thursday, March 20.

East High Street will not be accessible from North Main Street beginning Wednesday, March 19, for construction work that will be taking place primarily at the intersection on East High. This closure is expected to run through Friday, March 28.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while these projects are underway. Please let us know if we can answer any questions.

Cathy A. Hensley

Communications Coordinator

Email: chensley@cityofedwardsville.com

Office: 618-692-7532

