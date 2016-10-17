BLOOMINGTON – Edwardsville and Marquette Catholic finished their IHSA state golf tournaments Saturday in similar positions.

The Tigers finished in a sixth-place tie in the Class 3A state tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington, a par-72, 6,926-yard Arnold Palmer signature layout, while the Explorers finished seventh in the Class 2A state tournament at the D.A. Weibring Golf Club on the Illinois State campus in Normal, a par-71, 6.915-yard course named for the PGA Tour and PGA Champions Tour professional who attended ISU.

The Tigers finished tied for sixth with Geneva; both had two-day team totals of 625; Hinsdale Central won the team championship with a 593, followed by Winnetka New Trier (618), Barrington and Glenview Glenbrook South (620) and Wilmette Loyola Academy (622) to round out the top five.

Edwardsville's Ben Tyrell finished in a tie for seventh individually with Hinsdale Central's Matt Wingren; both fired two-day totals of 5-over 149. EHS' Tanner White was in a six-player group tied for 11th with a two-day total of 7-over 151; Hinsdale Central's Brendan O'Reilly won the individual state title with a 2-under 142. On the day, Tyrell carded a 4-over 76 and White fired a 7-over 79, with Jon Ratterman and Luke Babington turning in 8-over 80s to round out the scoring; Spencer Patterson had a 10-over 82 and Blake Burris had a 15-over 87 for EHS.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Explorers finished in a tie for seventh with Champaign Central with equal 647s. Normal University took the team championship with a two-day 624, with Aurora Marmion Academy (630), Vernon Hills (634), Mundeline Carmel (635) and Morton (639) rounding out the top five.

Kolton Bauer was Marquette's highest-finishing individual with a two-day total of 16-over 158, good for a three-way tie with Benton's Austin Wills and Lemont's Raymond Sullivan for 32nd. Bauer and Nick Messinger both had 8-over 79s to led the Explorers on the day, with Duncan McLain turning in a 6-over 77 and Michael Holtz carding a 13-over 84 for the day to round out Marquette's scoring. Jack Patterson had a 14-over 85 and Sam Cogan a 16-over 87.

East Alton-Wood River's Drew Sobol, who had a share of the lead after Friday's opening round, fell to a seven-way tie for 14th with a two-day total of 12-over 154 (firing a 10-over 81 for the day); Wheaton St. Francis' Luke Armbrust took the individual state title by a stroke over Mundeline Carmel's Tyler Anderson and Normal University's Dallas Koth. Armbrust had a 5-over 147 while Anderson and Koth each had 6-over 148s.

Carrollton's Noah Robinson finished in a five-way tie for 73rd with a two-day 34-over 174 in the Class 1A state tournament at the par-72, 6,745-yard Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. Byron had a two-day team total of 648 to win the championship, while Byron's Trent Snodgrass had a 2-over 146 to take home the individual championship.

In the girls' state tournaments, Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack finished in a five-way tie for 31st in the Class 1A state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, a par-72, 5,104-yard Ray Floyd layout; Sharpmack had a two-day total of 26-over 170. Charleston won its first-ever state championship in any sport with a two-day team 676, with Lauren Chappell bringing the Trojans the individual crown with a 5-over 149. Wheaton-Warrenville South took the Class 2A team title with a 605, defeating Barrington by seven strokes at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsythe, a par-72, 5,779-yard course; New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central's Grace Curran defeated Lisle Benet Academy's Lauren Beaudreau by a stroke to win the individual crown, Curran firing a 3-under 141 to Beaudrau's 2-under 142.

More like this: