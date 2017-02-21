Edwardsville is rated No. 1 in state in 4A boys basketball, Marquette Catholic is No. 5 in 2A Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Edwardsville’s boys’ basketball team earned the top ranking in the state in the latest IHSA boys state basketball poll. The Tigers, 25-1, led all schools in Class 4A, followed by Bolingbrook with a 23-1 record, Simeon, 24-3, Evanston, 23-3, Fremd, 25-0, Curie, 23-3, Warrenville South, 26-1, Whitney Young, 20-7, Joliet West, 22-3, and East Moline, 22-6. Article continues after sponsor message In Class 2A, Marquette Catholic, 26-3, was ranked No. 5. Notre Dame was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A with a 24-2 mark, followed by Chicago Uplift, 21-5, Orr, 16-5, Teutopolis, 25-3, then Marquette, and Pinckneyville, 26-2, Tremont, 23-3, Rockbridge, 19-5, Mt. Carmel, 22-4, and Pittsfield, 24-2. Marquette Catholic begins its regional play tonight. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending