Edwardsville is rated No. 1 in state in 4A boys basketball, Marquette Catholic is No. 5 in 2A
Edwardsville’s boys’ basketball team earned the top ranking in the state in the latest IHSA boys state basketball poll.
The Tigers, 25-1, led all schools in Class 4A, followed by Bolingbrook with a 23-1 record, Simeon, 24-3, Evanston, 23-3, Fremd, 25-0, Curie, 23-3, Warrenville South, 26-1, Whitney Young, 20-7, Joliet West, 22-3, and East Moline, 22-6.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
In Class 2A, Marquette Catholic, 26-3, was ranked No. 5. Notre Dame was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A with a 24-2 mark, followed by Chicago Uplift, 21-5, Orr, 16-5, Teutopolis, 25-3, then Marquette, and Pinckneyville, 26-2, Tremont, 23-3, Rockbridge, 19-5, Mt. Carmel, 22-4, and Pittsfield, 24-2.
Marquette Catholic begins its regional play tonight.
More like this: