MSCHA PLAYOFFS

ST. LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP --- GROUP STAGE

BLUE CONFERENCE

ROCKWOOD MARQUETTE 6, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Rockwood Marquette scored their final goal with one second left in the game, and it was the goal that allowed the Mustangs to advance to the quarterfinals of the Blues Challenge Cup with a 6-0 win over Edwardsville, who had already been eliminated.

Although the Tigers had already been knocked out of the playoffs, Edwardsville got off to a good start, but gave up the opening goal at 10:34 on a Marquette power play, then gave up three goals in the second period. The Mustangs pulled their goalie and went with a sixth attacker on a power play, needing to win by at least six goals, and got the fifth goal from Josh Salmon at 13:17. It was Salmon who scored the goal at 14:59 that put Marquette into the last eight and knocked out Chaminade on goal differential.

The Mustangs outshot Edwardsville 37-16 on the night.

The Tigers were 0-3-0 in their group stage games, and end the season 14-8-2 and MSCHA Suburban Division champions, the first title ever for Edwardsville in their four-year history in the league. Marquette advances to the last eight with a record of 13-8-3.

