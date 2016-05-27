ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Edwardsville’s boys’ tennis team is off to a great start at the IHSA State Tennis Tourney, notching 14 points after Thursday, with multiple players still alive today in the second day.

The Tigers were in sixth place after the first day of competition.

Zach Trimpe-Alex Gray combined in doubles to capture their first three matches, one by a 6-1, 6-0 meeting over Brad Wheeler-Lucas Petre of Moline; then they defeated Andy Hinch and Joe Demirijan of Mount Valley 6-0, 6-0; and finally beat Nolan George and Jack Wu of Naperville Neuqua Valley 6-3, 6-2.

Trimpe-Gray is now in the final round of 16.

Erik Weiler began his day in singles with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Andrew Fauble, then lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the second round to Quinten Nevenhoven of Rockford Auburn.

Weiler rallied with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Belleville East's Christian Cowulich, then defeated Perry Hoag of Homewood-Flosmoor 7-6, 6-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

Senior Luke Motley closed his excellent Edwardsville career with a 1-2 finish on Thursday at No. 2 singles. He lost 6-1, 7-6 to Marion’s Logan Bennett in the first round, then battled Rock Island’s Josh Teggatz in the next round winning 6-2, 6-2. Motley bowed 6-0, 6-0 to Nathan Benoit of Bradley Bourbonnais.

Seth Lipe-Carson Ware recorded a 2-2 mark Thursday. The combo won 6-1, 6-0 over Patrick Harper and Luke Schendl of Palos Heights Stagg, fell 6-1, 6-1 to Highland Park’s David Aizenberg-Brandon Lew, then topped Nolan Gilbertson-Lucas Pindak of Lockport Township 6-2, 6-3, and bowed 6-1, 6-1 to Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge’s Daniel Lamar and Patrick Nasta.

Motley and Ware finished their high school tennis careers with very strong efforts, Coach Dave Lipe said.

“It was a very solid day for all four entries,” Coach Lipe said. “It was a great day for the kids in the team standings. I am happy Luke and Carson earned points in their finals matches. Erik had some very important points. None of Zach or Alex’s doubles matches were close. The boys have worked hard to get here and we are going to enjoy it (today).”

Erik Weiler was disappointed he wasn’t seeded higher, but Coach Lipe said he battled through that and he thought he had a good chip on his shoulders through the competition to motivate him.

“I told him frankly it doesn’t matter, say it with your racquet,” Lipe said. “I am proud of him keeping his composure.”

Other Area qualifiers at state:

Jon Claywell, Marquette:

FIRST ROUND: Lost to Tytus Metzler (Rockford Auburn) 6-0, 6-0

CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND: Lost to John King (Aurora Marmion Military Academy) 6-1, 6-1 (Claywell eliminated)

Silas Chapman, Alton:

FIRST ROUND: Lost to Christopher Velkamp (Streamwood), 6-1, 6-0

CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND: Lost to Jack Marvel (Ottawa), 6-2, 6-4 (Chapman eliminated)

More like this: