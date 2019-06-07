EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville, 35-5 overall, appears to have a legitimate chance at a state baseball championship this weekend at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet.

For the record keepers, Edwardsville also captured a state baseball title in 1998, with a 10-2 win over Tinley Park Andrew. The Tigers were 40-0 in 1998, winning the IHSA State AA crown.

The Tigers play at 5 p.m. Friday in the IHSA Class 4A State Baseball semifinals against Hampshire, 22-14, at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet. Chicago St. Rita has the other best mark at 32-6. St. Rita faces St. Charles North, 26-10, in the other semifinal game today.

Tim Funkhouser is the head coach for Edwardsville's baseball team and the architect for the legendary program. Craig Ohlau is a varsity assistant coach with Mike Sabatino. John Klepak is the JV assistant coach with Adam Tyler. The freshman coach is Matt Rogers. The Edwardsville coaching staff ranks with the best in the state top to bottom.

In 2017, the Tigers finished second, losing the final to Crystal Lake South 8-3.

Edwardsville’s baseball team will be making its second appearance in the last three seasons in the IHSA Class 4A state finals on Friday evening when they meet up with Hampshire in the second semifinal.

The winner between the Tigers and the Whip-Purs will play at 5 p.m. Saturday in Joliet. The third-place matchup is set for 3 p.m. Saturday with the losers of the two semifinal games squaring off.

Edwardsville moved to the last four with a 12-8 win over Normal Community West in the Bloomington super-sectional, while Hampshire won over Oak Park-River Forest 4-0 in the super-sectional at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg.

