EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville and the American Legion Post #199 put on a show-stopping Independence Day Celebration Saturday evening.

A local tradition, the festivities brought out thousands of locals from not just Edwardsville but the entire surrounding area.

“It’s an event we enjoy putting on year after year. We’ve got activities and food going on outside as well as music. The Independence Day Celebration is one that is very special to all of us,” said Larry Miller of the Edwardsville American Legion.

Plenty of activities were offered for all of the children in attendance. Bounce houses, face painting, and games kept kids entertained while they waited for the big event. The Legion also brought out a 100-year-old Model T car for attendees to climb in for photos.

Dan Sprout performed a pre-show to the fireworks inside the lounge of the Legion. Bringing out a crowd hoping to enjoy the many food offerings at the event. Hot dogs, burgers, slushies, and kettle corn were amongst the food sold. Edwardsville Municipal Band also put on a patriotic performance to get the crowds excited for the fireworks. A performance that surely reminded the crowd of the true meaning of the celebration through the familiar songs performed.

Just as the sun had fully set the main event began. A fireworks show was put on with the assistance of the Edwardsville Fire Department. A display not just enjoyed by the thousands who came to the Legion grounds, but all around in parking lots and backyards of the surrounding area. Cheers could be heard amongst the sounds of fireworks as attendees enjoyed the celebration all the way to the stunning grand finale.

It was another successful year of Independence Day festivities of celebration and community for Edwardsville this weekend. And with the official day of 4th of July coming up in just a few days, it offers another opportunity for everyone to take a moment with a family to spend time together and remember the history of the country.

