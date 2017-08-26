EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville is coming off a quarterfinal appearance in the Class 8A playoffs, where they fell to Glenbard West to end a 10-2 season; this year, suburban Chicago school Naperville North visits Edwardsville to open the year in a 3 p.m. Saturday game.

The game against Naperville is one of two difficult games to open the year; they host traditional St. Louis power CBC in Week 2 at home.

The 2016 football season was indeed a banner year for Edwardsville High School. The Tigers finished the season with an overall 10-2 record, won another Southwestern Conference championship, and got to the quarterfinals of the Illinois High School Association Class 8A playoffs before losing to Glenbard West 38-20.

Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin is looking forward to the challenge.

“I expect a quality opponent,” Martin said about the Huskies. “They have an excellent tradition, they’re a program that plays 200 kids in their program, they play several levels of football where a lot of kids get experience, they play in a very good conference (the DuPage Valley conference). It’ll be a challenge for us.”

The opener is part of a three-game opening stretch for the Tigers. After St. Louis power CBC in Week 2, the Tigers then travel to East St. Louis in the Southwestern Conference opener on Sept. 8.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

