EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School’s football team is set to face off against Jackson High School, a formidable opponent in Southeast Missouri, this Friday. The Tigers are looking to bounce back after a narrow one-point defeat to Indianapolis Lawrence Central last week.

Jackson, Mo., enters with a 1-1 overall mark after a 44-7 defeat to CRCP and a 49-26 win over Cahokia in its first two games.

The matchup will take place at Jackson High School’s Stadium. The Tigers' team will rely heavily on running back Steven Moore, Jr., who has been a standout performer this season. Moore has accumulated 181 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns, in addition to four receptions for 59 yards and another touchdown.

Edwardsville quarterback Yale Weaver has also shown promise, completing 20 of 34 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. Weaver has contributed on the ground as well, with four rushes for 23 yards.

Last week’s game against Lawrence Central was a tightly contested battle, tied at 14-14 at halftime, but ultimately ended in a close loss for Edwardsville.

“We’ve had some tough games, but our guys are resilient,” said Edwardsville’s head football coach Kelsey Pickering. “We’re looking forward to the challenge and hope to come out on top.”

