SEE HOMECOMING PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Homecoming Parade on Wednesday night showcased considerable work on the part of student council and student body in preparation.

Melissa Beck, who coordinates the homecoming festivities with the student council, said the parade was excellent.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Everything went off smoothly with lots of great floats,” she said. “We had some really large floats this year and the kids really put a lot of effort and things into it. We had everything from athletes, cheerleaders, clubs and more represented. I was very proud of everybody who participated. Those who participated went above and beyond to make it a success.”

Beck said several of the floats had the jungle theme of the week and that added to the school spirit.

“One float was actually spraying water and others had amazing lights and all kinds of fun stuff,” she said.

More like this: