GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE EAST 8-20: Edwardsville had to hold off a challenge from Belleville East in the second game of their Southwestern Conference sweep on the road Thursday night, the Tigers winning their ninth match on the trot 25-8, 25-20 over the Lancers.

Edwardsville went to 17-3 overall, 5-0 in the SWC, while East fell to 6-12 overall, 2-3 in the league.

Nicki Meyer had 12 points from serve for EHS with an ace, while Megan Woll added nine points and two aces; Rachel Pranger and Corinne Timmerman each had seven kills, while Kate Martin added six kills and Rachel Verdun five, with Verdun also contributing 12 assists.

The Tigers travel to Chicagoland for the Mizuno Tournament at St. Charles (Ill.) East this weekend, opening play at 5 p.m. this evening against Frankfort Lincoln-Way East.

