EAST ALTON - New Edwardsville High hockey team captain Mark Tucker is very encouraged with the how the new season may turn out for the Tigers despite their 5-3 loss to defending St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup champion St. Louis University High in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association season opener Thursday night at the East Alton Ice Arena.

The Tigers gave a very solid performance with a younger roster after many of last year's key players being lost to graduation. And Tucker gave much credit to the team for their hard work throughout the 45 minutes.

"The boys came out buzzing," Tucker said in a postgame interview. "We were running around, everyone's ready to go, we got pucks in, and we just worked hard. Everyone wanted to play, and we were ready to go."

Edwardsville gave up an early third-period power-play goal, then the Junior Billikens scored twice in 63 seconds to all but put the game away. But the Tigers kept coming and kept battling, even having a chance on a five-minute power play. The effort was definitely there, and Tucker was very pleased.

"Yeah, those two goals, they hurt us," Tucker said. "Everyone was a little down after that, but we kept it going, and we fought back, we scored another one right after that, and I'm happy with the way everyone wanted to play, and I'm looking forward to the season."

Many of the younger players on the team made their varsity debuts on Thursday night, and acquitted themselves exceptionally well. It could very well be an indication of how the 2019-20 season, the Tigers' fourth in the MSCHA, could go.

"Yeah, they want to play," Tucker said, "they're coming out, they're working hard, and all I do is encourage them. They're out there, just like everyone else, and they want to win."

And as this season's team captain, Tucker sees his part of his responsibilities to the younger players on how the game should be played.

"Show them the ropes, I guess," Tucker said, "and leading the way, I guess. Just trying to show them the way we play. Edwardsville hockey."

And playing against some of St. Louis' top teams, such as SLUH, CBC, DeSmet Jesuit, St. John Vianney Catholic, among others, is a good way to get the new players acquainted with the league, and get them entered into the Tiger program and system.

"Yeah, just playing tough teams such like SLUH and DeSmet and all that, it's going to get them ready for their years to come," Tucker said.

As for the new season, Tucker is hoping that the Tigers give good efforts in every game, and win their share of games.

"I'm just hoping we come out every game, we play like that," Tucker said, "and we work hard, and we're hopefully going to win some games, and hope to go somewhere at the end."

And for Tucker himself?

"Just keep playing hard, and produce some points," Tucker said. "Just keep it up."

