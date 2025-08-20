EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Alex Fox described the first day of school as a smooth and positive experience for students and staff on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. On opening day, Fox said students returned with enthusiasm, quickly reconnecting with friends and settling into their routines.

Fox noted that about 95 percent of students arrived with their IDs, indicating strong preparedness.

“Kids were actually outstanding today, jumped right in excitement early, saw friends not seen in a while, great,” Fox said. He was particularly impressed by how students adapted by the third hour, observing that they were “right back into business as usual.”

Despite ongoing construction projects, Fox reported that the school is in a good position overall.

“Still obviously tying up a few loose ends when we have construction and movement, quite frankly, in a good spot, everything ready to go,” he said. Efforts are focused on ensuring all systems are fully operational.

Among the changes this year, the school’s Commons area has been reconfigured to include a new study hall space.

Fox highlighted the increased space and the addition of windows, which provide natural light and improve the environment for students.

“Kids were pleased with having some windows and natural light in that area, and it will improve our efficiency,” he said.

The principal’s assessment suggests a successful start to the school year, with students and staff adapting well to both the routine and the physical changes within the school.

