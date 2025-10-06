EDWARDSVILLE - Last Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, the Edwardsville High School boys soccer team volunteered at the St. Louis World Wide Technology Soccer Park to support the Special Needs Soccer Association, or SPENSA.

The SPENSA organization provides children and young adults with disabilities the chance to play soccer in a safe, fun, and supportive environment.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the event, EHS players assisted participants on the field and offered encouragement throughout the activities.

The Edwardsville School District #7 expressed pride in the involvement of its students, noting their positive impact on the local soccer community.