EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School volleyball player Lexie Curtis signed a letter of intent to Hillsborough College on Monday afternoon.

Lexi signed on with her parents, coaches, and friends present to cheer her on for the exciting moment, Curtis played volleyball both for the Tigers and club.

“It was a lot of fun playing with the Tigers. My favorite accomplishment in my volleyball career was going to the AAU Nationals in Orlando, Florida, for club. That was so much fun. And now I’m going to school in Florida! I’m excited to start playing volleyball for college now with the Hawks!” said Curtis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Curtis plans to study criminology in college.

“Criminology is something I find very interesting, I am definitely looking forward to studying it,” said Curtis.

Hillsborough Community College is a two-year community college located in Hillsborough County, Florida.

More like this: