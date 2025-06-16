EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville High School announced it will begin the search for a new head coach for its girls basketball program, following the conclusion of Bryan Young’s two-season tenure.

The decision was made as the school looks to take the program in a new direction. Young served as head coach for the past two seasons.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are committed to the long-term success of the girls basketball program and will do everything we can to ensure a smooth transition for our student-athletes,” said Athletics Director Amy Boscolo.

She also expressed appreciation for Young’s contributions, stating, “We appreciate Coach Young’s time and dedication to the program and wish him the best.”

More like this: