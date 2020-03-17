EDWARDSVILLE - Swimmer Mathiew Doyle of Edwardsville High School signed on to Illinois Institute of Technology on Monday afternoon.

“I’m really excited to attend Illinois Tech where I’ll be studying biomedical,” said Doyle.

Doyle will be swimming for the Illinois Tech Scarlet Hawks during his college career.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m looking forward to swimming at my new school, they have a great swim team,” said Doyle.

Doyle was joined by his parents, coach, siblings, and friends for his signing. His brother, Jakob, also signed on for a different school the same day.

Doyle had a very successful swimming career during his time with the Tigers with an array of swim accomplishments.

“Winning sectionals is definitely my favorite swimming moment. That was huge, really an exciting moment,” Said Doyle.

Illinois Institute of Technology located in Chicago is a private university offering an array of programs. Being the only Tech University in the Chicago area, they are known for their interesting lab classes and innovative hands-on learning approach.

More like this: