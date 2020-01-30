EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School student Josie Bushell signed on to Drury University on Wednesday afternoon with a swimming scholarship.

Bushell is an incredibly accomplished swimmer, and that is further proven with her future ahead swimming for Drury. Drury University, located in Springfield, Missouri, is known for their impressive swimmers.

“Drury has a great swim team and great coaches. I’m really excited to be apart of it and further my swimming career and keep competing. Drury seems like a great school overall. I took a tour of the school and really liked it. I’m really happy to be going there,” said Bushell.

In late 2019, Bushell won four gold medals at the Springfield Sectional. She has helped bring her team to many wins through her swim career. She won the 50 free at the Jane Caliendo Invitational.

Bushell also made it to state, coming in 12th.

“Going to IHSA was huge. It was so surreal. I’m so happy with everything I’ve gotten to do so far and I’m excited for what's ahead,” said Bushell.

Josie still has the rest of the school year with the Tigers, before she graduates and heads off to Drury, and starts swimming as a Panther.

