EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School has announced that seven of its students have been recognized as National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Students for their exceptional academic performance. The following students received this honor: Kaan Demirer

Maya Hatch

Ian McGinness

Josie Proctor

Myurie Suthan

Logan Szymanski

Andrew Wang The National Merit Scholarship Program recognizes students based on their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Each of these students posted scores among the top 50,000 in the nation out of roughly 1.5 million juniors who take the PSAT each year, placing them in the top 2–3 percent nationally and reflecting exceptional academic ability and potential for future success.

