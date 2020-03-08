EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Student Tyler Frolik signed on to Southwest Baptist University for soccer on Friday afternoon.

“I am really excited to start a new chapter in my life and head off to college. I definitely enjoyed my time with the Tigers, but I am ready to move onto new things,” said Frolik.

Frolik had a very successful soccer career with the Tigers during his time at Edwardsville High School. Even bringing his team to state last year.

“Placing third in state is definitely my favorite soccer achievement. That was a huge moment for us. I’m really looking forward to playing at Southwest for the Bearcats. They’ve recently got a new coach and seem to be amping up their team, I’m excited to be a part of that.” said Frolik.

For a major, Frolik has chosen accounting.

“I am also looking forward to going to Southwest Baptist academically to study accounting. I’m really excited for graduation coming up in just a couple months and then heading to my new school,” said Frolik.

Southwest Baptist University is located in Bolivar, Missouri, with an average of about 3,500 students a semester offering an array of graduate and undergraduate programs.

