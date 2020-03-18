EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School soccer player Jakob Doyle signed on to Rockhurst University on Monday afternoon.

Doyle, who played soccer throughout his time at Edwardsville High School was excited to head on to play for the Hawks.

“I really enjoyed my time playing here, for the Tigers. I have a lot of great memories, the biggest one being getting third at state. That was a really exciting moment for my entire team,” said Doyle.

Doyle plans to study business and analytics in college.

“I’m looking forward to college! Rockhurst is a great school and has a really good looking athletic program, “said Doyle.

Jakob signed on surrounded by his parents, coaches, friends, and siblings, including his brother, Mathiew who also had a signing Monday afternoon.

Rockhurst University is a private liberal arts university located in Kansas City, Missouri.

