EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. –August 10, 2025 -- The Edwardsville High School Marching Band has officially kicked off its 2025-2026 season with its annual summer band camp, marking the beginning of what promises to be the longest and most exciting season in the program’s history.

In addition to competing at major national events, the award-winning ensemble will represent the United States on the international stage by performing in the prestigious 40th annual London New Year’s Day Parade in January 2026.

The season began with the band’s first community performance held Friday, August 8 and culminates with the highly anticipated trip to London. With nearly 150 students participating this year, the EHS Marching Band continues to thrive thanks to the commitment and dedication to the members, directors, staff, boosters and parents.

“The dedication these students show is truly remarkable,” said Band Director Ryan Lipscomb. “Band camp is an intense and rewarding experience where students not only master their music and drill, but also build teamwork and leadership within their sections. By the end of the week, you really start to see everything come together.”

Throughout the camp, students engage in section-specific rehearsals, full ensemble drills, and collaborative activities designed to prepare them for a demanding schedule of competitions and performances throughout the fall.

“I’ve never been more excited for a season,” said Carmen Winters Mclaughlin, a sophomore vibraphone player. “We’ve all been working really hard, and being invited to perform in London is such an honor. It makes all the long rehearsals totally worth it.”

With a history of excellence and a season packed with meaningful opportunities, the EHS Marching Band is poised to make 2025–2026 a memorable chapter in its storied tradition.

Support the Band

The Edwardsville High School Marching Band is seeking community sponsors and donations to help offset the cost of travel, equipment, and program expenses. Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the band’s journey to London and throughout the competition season can visit https://www.edwardsvillebands.com/band-boosters

or contact EHS Band Boosters President, Rob Kirbach at bandboosters.ehs@gmail.com

About EHS Band

The Edwardsville High School Band is under the direction of Ryan Lipscomb, director of bands and Dean Anderson, associate director of bands. The EHS Band program includes these ensembles: Marching Band (aka “Marching Tigers”), Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Pep Band, Color Guard, and Winter Guard.

EHS Marching Band Schedule

Aug. 29, 2025 - EHS vs. Chatham football game.

Sept. 12, 2025 - EHS vs. Jackson football game.

Sept. 13, 2025 - Metro East Marching Classic (O'Fallon, IL.)

Sept. 19, 2025 - EHS vs. Belleville West football game.

Sept. 20, 2025 - Tiger Ambush Classic Exhibition.

Oct. 3, 2025 - EHS vs. East St. Louis football game.

Oct. 11, 2025 - Illinois Marching Band Championships at Illinois State University.

Oct. 15, 2025 - Homecoming Parade

Oct. 17, 2025 - EHS vs. Alton, Homecoming football game.

Oct. 25, 2025 - Illinois Marching Band Championships at Illinois State University.

Oct. 31, 2025 - Halloween Parade.

Nov. 11, 2025 - Veterans Day Parade.

