Edwardsville High School's Jeff Waters.

EDWARDSVILLE — Jeff Waters, a 14-year-old freshman at Edwardsville High School, has been invited to perform as a tenor saxophone player in the Tiger Marching Band at the 2026 London New Year’s Day Parade. The event, scheduled for January 1, 2026, offers Waters a unique opportunity to represent his community and country on an international stage.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

However, Waters’ family is unable to cover the expenses associated with the trip. To help fund his participation, Tim Mitchell has organized a fundraiser seeking donations from the community. Waters expressed gratitude for any contributions, emphasizing that every donation, regardless of size, will help bring him closer to this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have the incredible honor of being invited to perform in the 2026 London New Year’s Day Parade,” Waters said. “This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent my Edwardsville community and country on a global stage. Unfortunately, my family is unable to cover the cost of the trip. I am reaching out to my community to help make this dream a reality. Every donation, no matter the size, will bring me one step closer to this amazing experience. Thank you for your support.”

Donations made through the fundraiser are protected, ensuring the security of contributors’ support.

Click here for GoFundMe.

More like this:

Nick Manns Announces Jersey County Sheriff Re-Election Bid
Sep 5, 2025
Edwardsville High School Class of 2026 Graduation to be Held at SIUE
6 days ago
Help Reimagine Alton Schools at Community Workshops
Sep 10, 2025
Glen Carbon Village Board Extends Meijer Site Plan To 2026
5 days ago
Gavin Springer Named Commended Student in National Merit Program
6 days ago

 