EDWARDSVILLE — Jeff Waters, a 14-year-old freshman at Edwardsville High School, has been invited to perform as a tenor saxophone player in the Tiger Marching Band at the 2026 London New Year’s Day Parade. The event, scheduled for January 1, 2026, offers Waters a unique opportunity to represent his community and country on an international stage.

However, Waters’ family is unable to cover the expenses associated with the trip. To help fund his participation, Tim Mitchell has organized a fundraiser seeking donations from the community. Waters expressed gratitude for any contributions, emphasizing that every donation, regardless of size, will help bring him closer to this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I have the incredible honor of being invited to perform in the 2026 London New Year’s Day Parade,” Waters said. “This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent my Edwardsville community and country on a global stage. Unfortunately, my family is unable to cover the cost of the trip. I am reaching out to my community to help make this dream a reality. Every donation, no matter the size, will bring me one step closer to this amazing experience. Thank you for your support.”

Donations made through the fundraiser are protected, ensuring the security of contributors’ support.

