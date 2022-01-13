EDWARDSVILLE - Nearly every high school in Illinois competes in the Illinois State Scholars program, identifying and honoring the highest academically performing seniors in high schools around the state. Several area students from Edwardsville High School made the list this year; their names are listed below.

Dr. Steve Stuart, principal of Edwardsville High School, issued the following statement about EHS’s Illinois State Scholars:

“The students that receive this throughout the state are obviously the best of the best. Universities recognize the importance of this kind of honor and tie in a lot of scholarship money and other awards for the students who have earned it. In years past whenever we had Illinois State Scholar recipients, we had in-person award nights and we recognized these individuals. Over the last couple of years, they were recognized in virtual fashion and at graduation. It is a great honor.”

