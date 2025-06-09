EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville High School celebrated its graduating class of 2025 on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the Vadalbene Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The EHS gymnasium venue was chosen due to flooring renovations scheduled at the high school this summer.

School officials extended congratulations to the seniors, encouraging them to embrace the future with passion, ideas, kindness, and their unique voices.

“You are the future, and it’s brighter because of you,” the statement said.

The message also urged graduates to take pride in their achievements and to remember the people and moments that influenced their journey.

“We are so proud of you, Tigers!” the school added.

