Edwardsville High School honors Class of 2017
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School issued diplomas and honored 578 graduates at a ceremony on Saturday afternoon at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.
Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey was the master of ceremonies at the graduation event. He expressed pride of the students for all their accomplishments from academic, athletic, the arts and the positive influence the class has had on the community and area.
Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre acknowledged in her address to the class that they were leaving a world where others have made decisions for you and though it sounds exciting, it will have its challenges.
“Remember your positive roots at home and at Edwardsville High School,” she said. “Have strength and instead of the world changing you, help change the world. My advice today is that you find what you love and are passionate about and be kind, considerate and positive. I encourage you to be an active member of your community. There is a need for generous and caring people.”
Dr. Andre pointed out the Class of 2017 raised $40,000 for various charities and over 6,000 pounds of food.
“Your generosity has set the bar high for future classes,” she said.
It was pointed out that Edwardsville High School Class of 2017 had a combined grade-point average of 3.22 on a 4.0 scale. The average ACT score for the class was 24.8, well above the national ACT average score of 20.8.
EHS Class of 2017 Valedictorian Anna Johnson thanked Dr. Lynda Andre, Dr. Cramsey, the faculty, board and staff for their content support of the group and making the school one of the premier high schools in the state.
Johnson issued a thanks to her parents for their constant love and support through her life.
“I want to thank you so much for your unconditional support and wisdom,” she said.
Johnson added she thought the key for the class was waking up with a positive attitude every day and working to make each day the best possible.
“We can take pride we attended the premier high school in the state of Illinois as we continue the next chapter of our life,” she said. “Let us continue that pride we have developed at Edwardsville High School.”
EHS Class of 2017 Salutatorian Alyssa Voepel led the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Band director led the EHS band in the processional, the the U.S. Army presented Colors. Edwardsville Choir Director Emily Ottwein led the senior chamber seniors in “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Mary Webb, president of the student council, welcomed guests, and was followed by an introduction of board members by Monica Laurent, president of District 7 Board of Education.
Dr. Cramsey orchestrated the presentation of class honors and recognition of the class. Carla Lane and Dave Lipe led the roll call of graduates, then the District 7 Board of Education participated in the presentation of diplomas with the administrator.
Marvin Battle and the EHS band closed the program with a recessional - “Midway March.”
Edwardsville High School’s Class of 2017 top 10 percent included:
Michael Lee Adams, Isaac Nolan Bertels, Kelly Gabrielle Bonk, Riley Jane Coad, Morgan Elizabeth Colbert, Abigail Jacqueline Crabtree, Brynn Juliene Cross, Rachel Lauren Cruzan, Emma Rose Moser Dawson, Julianna Josephine Determan, Isabella Grace Divine, Samuel Nicholas Downes, Lawrence Carl Eastman, Jennie Rae Ellsworth, Tyler James Farrar, Colin Alexander Fischer, Joseph David Fitzgerald, Madelyn Sloan Foster, Helenea Maren Frisbie-Firsching.
Others were: James Michael Fulton, Collin John Garvey, Morgan Sophia Goebel, Lilyanna Marie Grieve, Philip Entrikin Griffin, Bailey Alexandria Grinter, Andrew Paul Holderer, Desire’ Nichole Huene, Anna Alexis Johnson, Caroline Konstance Kaminsky, Ian Harvey Klein, Oliver Joseph Knapp, Jessica Nicole Krebs, Madison Joy Lammert, Sarah Jean Lenhardt, Benjamin Paul Lombardi, Alexander Kathleen Lunn, Nara Macklin Markowitz, Taylor Danielle Mateyka and Samuel Adam McCormick.
The remainder were: Kathleen Elizabeth McCracken, Sidney Michael McLean, Erin Michelle Morrissey, Elaine Grace Myers, Brett Charles Polinske, Luke Daniel Raffaelle, Jenna Therese Roman, Caitlyn Elizabeth Scheibal, Benjamin Carl Schuluetter, Jacob Ryan Schoenthal, Amber Kiara Sommer, Camille Marie Taylor, Jane Elizabeth Thompson, Claudia Elisa Vazquez-Flanigan, Mercedes Caroline Velez, Alyssa Rose Voepel, John Matthew Wasmuth, Jade Hannah Weber, Chase William Wernex, Kaylynn Rae Williamson and Hannah Lynn Willmore.
A list the entire graduating Class of 2017 can be found below:
Michael Lee Adams, Jr.
Anthony Michael Adams
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Agee
Cyress Donovan Ahart
Nickolas Dean Ahlers
Bre Anna Nicole Ahrens
Nicholas John Allen
Travis Kenyon Anderson, Jr.
Cassady Elizabeth Anderson
Luis Trevon Anthony
Bianca Isabel Arana
James Warren Ariail
Tristan James Arth
Morgan Ann Ash
Tyler James Ashwill
McKenna Kaylee Atkins
Eden Sierra Ayoub
Luke David Babington
Brian Michael Baggette
Holly Ann Baguio
Mehak Baig
Magdalene Isabelle Bailey
Andrew Scott Baker
Jada Ann Nicole Baker
Julie Anna Baker
Leah Raye Bandy
Madelyn Renee Barker
Matthew G. Barton
Michael Brent Bates
Chase Austin Bauer
Dalton Arthur Baugh
Blair Debo Baugher
Rylee Rae Beegle
Emily Taylor Behme
Meghan Marie Beiser
Allysiah Skyhe Belt
Kyle John Belville
Alan Earle Benson
Benjamin Bequette
Isaac Nolan Bertels
Jackson Claude Best
Jordyn Elizabeth Bianconi
Jordan Alexis Bielicke
Logan McGwire Bielicke
Jasmine Lee Bishop
Genevieve Kathleen Blanton
Samuel David Bledsoe
William Richard Bode
Tyler Mitchell Bomar
Kelly Gabrielle Bonk
Andrew Lee Bowman
L’oreal Colette Boyd-Harper
Joseph Patrick Boyer
David Duncan Bradshaw
Victoria Lillian Brady
Eric John Brammeier
Savannah Grace Brannan
Ashton Nichole Brase
Meghan Taylor Breihan
Katie Lynn Britton
Guy Kaleb Brown
Kennedi Nicole Brown
Tyrese Edward Brown
Rachel Anne Browner
Ryan Edward-Lee Brumback
Nicholas Phillip Brunnworth
Spencer Lee Burbach
Mackenzie Taylor Burgett
Garrett James Burns
Kade Michael Burns
Dylan Thomas Burris
Matthew David Busse
Hannah Renee Byer
Mackenzie Lynn Cadagin
Ryan Joseph Cahill
Courtney Anne Carpenter
Veronica Renee Carrow
Caleb James Cassidy
Max Richard Chapman
Tanner Oren Chavez
Anthony M. Chiaurro
Joshua Hyun-Chul Chung
Jack Spencer Clark
Jason M. Clark
Kendall Marie Clark
Molly Marie Clarkson
Riley Jane Coad
Morgan Elizabeth Colbert
Joshua Wesley Coleman
Brianna Nichole Collins
Nathaniel Allen Collmann
Kora Lynn Marie Compton
Blake Allen Conway
Taija Lyjaiya Cook
Olivia Cameron Cope
Dakota Evan Copple
Tylar Aaron Cotton
Abigail Jacqueline Crabtree
Dustin Ryan Craig
Brynn Juliene Cross
Emily Paige Crutchfield
Rachel Lauren Cruzan
Daniel Robert Culkin
Alec G. Curran
Margaret Alaine Curtis
Michael Sergey Cushing
Brianna Leigh Cuvar
Bryce James Cuvar
Abigail Diane D’albora
Alexander David Daly
Megan Christine Dannels
Corbin Jeffrey Darden
Seth Joseph Davey
Dalton Lane Davis
Lucas Edward Davis
Emma Rose Moser Dawson
Luke Michael Dawson
Rebecca Lynn Dean
Jacob Andrew DeBouck
Nathan Connor DeGroot
Rebecca Leeann Delin
Erin Elizabeth Delmore
Gwenneth Jean DenHouter
Julianna Josephine Determan
David Alan Diak
Justin Thomas Diaz
Emily Marie Dickerson
Jerod Dane Dickhaus
Brenden Ward Dickmann
Karmyn La’sha Dillon
Mehmet Emin Dinceroglu
Isabella Grace Divine
Dillon Matthew Dixon
Austin Scott Dobler
Gabriela Nicole Dochwat
Lauren Ashley Dodson
Meredith Jade Dodson
Trenton John Doles
Grant Michael Doolin
Zachary Lloyd Doornink
Samuel Nicholas Downes
Patrick James Doyle
Geomar Alexander Dumas
Nathaniel Ray Dyer
Lawrence Carl Eastman
Tate Christian Elie
Barbara Claire Ellis
Cameron John Ellsworth
Jennie Rae Ellsworth
Andrew Jared Fuia Epenesa
Chase Andrew Farmer
Tyler James Farrar
Christian Jacob Fawbush
Zachariah Lanter Fensterman
Charles William Ferratto
Alexis Jean Nicole Fessenden
Veronica Octavia Fields
William Lee Finazzo
Olivia Lucille Fink
Colin Alexander Fischer
Joseph David Fitzgerald
Ethan Todd Flatt
Alexis Nicole Fleschert
Jacob Matthew Foley
Laura Ann Forsyth
Sabrina Shu Fosse
Jenna Camille Foster
Madelyn Sloan Foster
Andrew Charles Frank
Raven Sioux Frank
Michaela Cathy Franklin
Ryleigh Grayce Franklin
Adia Marie Frazer
Hamada George Freese
Noah John Frew
Carson David Fricke
Helena Maren Frisbie-Firsching
Cameron Jon Fritschle
Mikayla Brianne Fry
Haily Marie Fucinari
Jordan Cornell Fuller
James Michael Fulton
Alexandra Grace Furfaro
Juleigh Anne Furry
Rylie Elizabeth Fusaro
Alexandra Kahler Gabriel
Jordan Rachelle Garella
Isaac Michael Garrett
Collin John Garvey
Joseph Donald Gassiraro
Kameron David Gausling
Benjamin Scott Gibbons
Haley Michelle Giese
Michael Patrick Glisson
Jubohre Rahsaad Godfrey
Morgan Sophia Goebel
Ian Victor Goggin
Sarah Louise Goldacker
Natalie Marie Grant
Samuel Brett Green
Emily F. Greer
Matthew Thomas Gregor
Cheyenne B. Grenaway
Matthew William Griebe
Lilyanne Marie Grieve
Hannah Kate Griffin
Joseph Lamar Griffin
Philip Entrikin Griffin
Kaylen Renay Griggs
Hayley Nicole Grimm
Jack Michael Grimm
Bailey Alexandra Grinter
Tristan James Grist
Andrea Michelle Gross
Jacob Tyler Grosze
Adam Lee Grotefendt
Nicholas Edward Guetterman
Chase Braden Gulledge
Amanda Jean Gunderson
Miranda Nicole Gusewelle
Logan Tyler Hahs
Kathryn Ann Hajny
Margaret Rose Lei Hali’a Halpin
Jacob Alexander Hamilton
Sarah Elizabeth Hangsleben
Taylor Paige Hansen
Darryl Levon Harlan
Dayleon Alexander Harris
Christa Micaela Harrold
Alexa Ann Hartlieb
Lawrence Maxwell Hartman
Zoe Paige Harville
Makayla Tatyana Hawkins
Emily Rose Hayes
Dallas Lynn Haynes, Jr.
Austin Michael Heal
Matthew Dylan Heaton
Claire Elizabeth Heflin
Emmalee Heinz
Garrett Joseph Helms
Chandler Kathleen Henson
Trevor Fane Henson
Abigail Marie Hess
Alex De’Lorenz Hickman
Benjamin Mical Hickman
Madison Jane Hicks
Colton Michael Higgerson
Ernie Frank Hodge III
Jacob Daniel Hoelscher
Kaitlin Marie Hogan
Kara Elizabeth Holder
Andrew Paul Holderer
Kerrington Holland
James D’auria Holt
Raylee Ranae Hook
Lucas Ryan Howery
Karli Paige Hubbard
Natalie Alexis Hubert
Desire’ Nicole Huene
Brady Winston Huffman
Gabriella Christine Hulme
Jack Henry Hultz
Karl Preston Huntley
Kyle Brennan Hylla
Max Ray Ivie
Alexis Marie Jacobs
Faheem Abbas Jafri
India Elizabeth James
Lindsey Moreau James
Sierra Desirae Jenkins
Anna Alexis Johnson
Hailey R. Johnson
Katelyn Michele Johnson
Kristian Iman Johnson
Kristina Osk Johnson
Lauren Elizabeth Johnson
Andrea Eu’Janee Johnson
Cameron David Johnston
Brandon Lee Jones
Darian LaMarr Jones
Kevin Lamar Jones
Logan Joseph Jones
Marchyl Rose Jones
Andrew Jackson Joseph
Caroline Konstance Kaminsky
Jacob Robert Kauzlarich
Cameron James Kelahan
Bansikha Bansu Khadka
Abubaker Siddiq Khan
Ian Harvey Klein
Nathan Douglas Klein
Colton Garrett Klenke
Riley Suzanne Kloostra
Jasmyn Monique Kloster
Oliver Joseph Knapp
Samuel James Knebel
Abigail Elizabeth Knight
McKenna Ashton Knobeloch
Cameron Leah Knudson
Marisa Caitlin Koczur
Nathaniel Frederic Kolesa
Brendan Gabriel Korak
Sophie Anne Kraus QS
Jessica Nicole Krebs
John Paul Krekovich
Matteo Vincenzo Krug
Matthew Dylan Kundrick
Sara Lynn LaCicero
Madison Joy Lammert
Mercedes Alexandra Langston
Meghan A Lanzante
Logan Michael Lattimore
Samantha Nicole Leapley
Sarah Jean Lenhardt
Beau James Lewis
Carson Ryan Lewis
Tyler Jacob Lewis
Benjamin Arthur Linck
Emma Wings Lipe
Tyler Joseph Little
Christopher Rees Llewellyn
Benjamin Paul Lombardi
Jarod Ray Long
Juan Ricardo Lopez
Alexandra Kathleen Lunn
Katherine Hahn Lynn
Rebecca Diane Lynn
Riley Scott Mackey
Matthew Jerome Mackin
Katie Marie Malcharek
Savannah Damaris Maloney
Ethan Jacob Manley
Rory Allen Margherio
Abraham Joseph Markowitz
Nara Macklin Markowitz
Taylor Nichole Marrs
Ryan Thomas Marsteller
Michael Ryan Marti
Morgan Alexis Martin
Taylor Danielle Mateyka
Jacob Paul Mayfield
Ian Connor McAtee
Christopher Andrew McCartney
Samuel Adam McCormick
Kathleen Elizabeth McCracken
Madalyn Ray McDaniel
Josie Kelly-Lynn McDowell
Bryce Aidan McGaughey
Bailey Ann Marie McGuire
Logan Christopher McKenney
Sidney Michael McLean
Jhala Tanae McMath
Jhalyn Tranae McMath
Elaine Katherine McWhorter
Alison Glenn Meehan
Gavin James Menk
William Sheridan Messer
Nicole Ann Meyer
Evan Christopher Meyers
Maria Nicole Mezo
James Connor Mikulait
Amber Jo Miller
Connor Thomas Miller
Liam Conrad Miller
Isaac Thomas Mizel
Miranda Lea Mobley
Zachary Andrew Modrusic
Baylor Fister Montgomery
Dakota Ryan Moore
Emma Louise Moore
Tyler Patrick Morris
Erin Michelle Morrisey
Avalyn Ruth Mosby
Zane Lewis Moss
Isaiah C Mueller
Joel Evan Mueller
Anna Catherine Mulford
Rylie Marie Murray
Benjamin Croft Musec
Mallory Jude Mushill
Amanda Grace Mutz
Christopher Stephen Myers
Elaine Grace Myers
Alex Christopher Naeger
Hannah Lane Nafziger
Syeda Hira Imam Naqvi
Madison Danielle Niesciur
Grace Anne Northcutt
Jared William Nosser
Hunter Cole Noud
Matthew John Nuoffer
Kendall James O’Brien
Emily Sabina O’Leary
Darla Nichol Opel
Clayton Michael Osborne
Payton Papa
Clayton Michael Parker
Mortez James Parsons
Katelyn Mei Ling Patterson
Riley Joseph Patterson
Spencer Joseph Patterson
Reilly John Patton
Ethan Stuart Payne
Cameron Russell Pedersen
Kathleen Ann Pennington
Grace Ann Perry
Khasia Alyce Perry
Jessica Elise Peters
Daniel Joseph Petty
Megan Kathleen Pfeiffer
Gabrielle Linda Phillips
Daniel William Picchiotti
Michael Robert Picchiotti
Callum Robert Plunk
Callista Rae Poiter
Brett Charles Polinske
Keaton Maxwell Poole
Campbell Aiden Potter
Kenzy Lynn Probst
Alexis Brianna Pulliam
Shelby Simone Purchas
Jason Trevor Queen
Joel Michael Quirin
Luke Daniel Raffaelle
Lukas Steven Rakey
Daniel Gary Reed
Cody James Reyman
Julia Chase Richardson
Phillip Allen Richardson
Taylor Jane Rickey
Jackson Alexander Rinaldi
Kyleigh Carolanne Marie Roberts
Juliun De’Von Robinson
Aubrey Michelle Rolens
Hannah Mahone Rolens
Jeanna Therese Roman
Rafael Gibran Roman
Lauryn Evelyn Ross
Giovanni Michael Roti
Austin Thomas Ruesch
Tate Jeremy Rujawitz
Austin Nicholas Rushing
Haley Elizabeth Ruyle
Amanda Danielle Sakadaris
Shelbey Rose Saye
Hannah Elizabeth Scaggs
Cameron Joseph Scaturro
Tyler Thomas Schaeffer
Caitlyn Elizabeth Scheibal
Julann Kate Scheibal
Benjamin Carl Schlueter
Tyler Matthew Schmitt
Max Dayden Schneider
Jacob Ryan Schoenthal
Emily Christine Schroeder
Sarah Margaret Schroeder
Todd Gregory Schultz
Benjamin Drake Schwalb
Zachary Michael Seavers
Tess Elizabeth Secor
Nathan Joel Sedor
Florentine Selimi
Curtis James Thomas Sellers
Monique Alexia Sharper
Riley Alexander Shaver
Christine Marie Sheriff
Spencer Philip Sholl
Ashley Gabrielle Siatkowski
Jake Tyler Sill
Makenzie Silvey
Edward Clemmons Sims, Jr.
Luniva Singh
Jamie Gorman Skigen
Kristine Leeann Skinner
Jaren Trey Smidt
Brendan Ryan Smith
Brittany Ann Smith
Ian Robert Smith
Kaitlyn Marie Smith
Makinsey Ann Smith
Mark Anthony Smith
James Edward Smith, Jr.
Alice Michelle Smith
Alexander Collin Sommer
Amber Kiara Sommer
Molly Jean Spangenberg
Montrice D’Wana Spencer
Carmen Lorene Spicer
Katrina Kathleen Springman
Joseph Wesley Stahl II
Eleanor Jean Stamer
Damian Alexander Stanfill
Sadie Marie Starwalt-Cook
Charles Anthony Steed, Jr.
LeAnn Marie Steinbrook
Oliver Xavier Stephen
Katrianna Terese Stern-Ritter
Gavin Lee Stevens
Connor Michael Stewart
Connor Alexander Sullivan
Daniel Louis Sullivan
Kyle Warren Swanner
Sean Robert Swanson
Colleen Megan Sweet
Julia Grace Sylvies
Deovian Auisha Tate
Camille Marie Taylor
Ellie G. Taylor
Emma Christine Taylor
Ian Karl Tegert
Amy Camile Ann Terry
Grant Ryan Thiede
Brooks Crawford Thomas
Elizabeth Diane Thomas
Ian Artur Thomas
Caitlyn Marie Thompson
Jane Elizabeth Thompson
Kody Lee Timmons
Devonte’ Micheal Tincher
Carter Perry Todd
Winter Rose Tolly
Daval Ulisses Torres
Joseph Robert Towner
Hannah Marie Townzen
Devin Tyler Trice
Grace Kathleen Trimpe
Emily Morgan Troske
Lauren Elizabeth Trumpy
Lucas Dwain Tucker
Austin Michael Turner
Noni Pearl Updyke
Erica Valdez-Mendoza
David Karl Vannelli
Evan Darrell Vaughn
Jordan Anthony Vaughn
Claudia Elisa Vazquez-Flanigan
Victoria Danielle Vegher
Mercedes Caroline Velez
Caitlyn Love Violet
Alyssa Rose Voepel
Jack Ethan Vuagniaux
Bruce Aaron Wachowski
Kaley Jennifer Wallace
Hannah Elise Warren
John Matthew Wasmuth
Criste’on Lee Waters
Matthew Nathaniel Watson
Zachary Edward Way
Mary Grace Webb
Jade Hannah Weber
Fletcher Hobson Weeks
Erik Lukas Weiler
Connor Scott Weinacht
Kayla Nicole Weinacht
Chase William Wernex
Jordan Marie Wesley
Philip Kyle Wesley
Ashlin Nikole West
Jayda Renae West
Raymond Matthew West
Craig Steven Whitaker
Adam Michael White
Justin Anthony White
Kyle Christopher White
Joshua Stephen Wilburn
Alana Wilkerson
Shayla Amanda Wilkins
Samantha Lynn Wilkinson
Emily Ann Will
Bailey Suzanne Williams
Mitchell Logan Williams
Robert Alexander Williams
Kaylynn Rae Williamson
Hannah Lynn Willmore
Jordan Wilkinson
Jonathan Wilkinson
Ryleigh Elizabeth Wilshire
Kaylie Nichole Wilson
La Shanda Renee Wilson
Micah Isaiah Wilson
August Edward Windau
Megan Elizabeth Winston
Benjamin Leameal Womack
Cameron Ray Womack
Michaela Simone Worthington
Megan LeighAnne Wyatt
Deontae Lewis Yancey
Devion Lewis Yancey
Andrew Thomas Yancik
Alyssa Brianna Young
