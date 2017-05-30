VIEW PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School issued diplomas and honored 578 graduates at a ceremony on Saturday afternoon at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.



Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey was the master of ceremonies at the graduation event. He expressed pride of the students for all their accomplishments from academic, athletic, the arts and the positive influence the class has had on the community and area.



Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre acknowledged in her address to the class that they were leaving a world where others have made decisions for you and though it sounds exciting, it will have its challenges.



“Remember your positive roots at home and at Edwardsville High School,” she said. “Have strength and instead of the world changing you, help change the world. My advice today is that you find what you love and are passionate about and be kind, considerate and positive. I encourage you to be an active member of your community. There is a need for generous and caring people.”



Dr. Andre pointed out the Class of 2017 raised $40,000 for various charities and over 6,000 pounds of food.



“Your generosity has set the bar high for future classes,” she said.



It was pointed out that Edwardsville High School Class of 2017 had a combined grade-point average of 3.22 on a 4.0 scale. The average ACT score for the class was 24.8, well above the national ACT average score of 20.8.



EHS Class of 2017 Valedictorian Anna Johnson thanked Dr. Lynda Andre, Dr. Cramsey, the faculty, board and staff for their content support of the group and making the school one of the premier high schools in the state.



Johnson issued a thanks to her parents for their constant love and support through her life.



“I want to thank you so much for your unconditional support and wisdom,” she said.

Johnson added she thought the key for the class was waking up with a positive attitude every day and working to make each day the best possible.



“We can take pride we attended the premier high school in the state of Illinois as we continue the next chapter of our life,” she said. “Let us continue that pride we have developed at Edwardsville High School.”



EHS Class of 2017 Salutatorian Alyssa Voepel led the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance.



Band director led the EHS band in the processional, the the U.S. Army presented Colors. Edwardsville Choir Director Emily Ottwein led the senior chamber seniors in “The Star-Spangled Banner.”



Mary Webb, president of the student council, welcomed guests, and was followed by an introduction of board members by Monica Laurent, president of District 7 Board of Education.



Dr. Cramsey orchestrated the presentation of class honors and recognition of the class. Carla Lane and Dave Lipe led the roll call of graduates, then the District 7 Board of Education participated in the presentation of diplomas with the administrator.



Marvin Battle and the EHS band closed the program with a recessional - “Midway March.”





Edwardsville High School’s Class of 2017 top 10 percent included:



Michael Lee Adams, Isaac Nolan Bertels, Kelly Gabrielle Bonk, Riley Jane Coad, Morgan Elizabeth Colbert, Abigail Jacqueline Crabtree, Brynn Juliene Cross, Rachel Lauren Cruzan, Emma Rose Moser Dawson, Julianna Josephine Determan, Isabella Grace Divine, Samuel Nicholas Downes, Lawrence Carl Eastman, Jennie Rae Ellsworth, Tyler James Farrar, Colin Alexander Fischer, Joseph David Fitzgerald, Madelyn Sloan Foster, Helenea Maren Frisbie-Firsching.



Others were: James Michael Fulton, Collin John Garvey, Morgan Sophia Goebel, Lilyanna Marie Grieve, Philip Entrikin Griffin, Bailey Alexandria Grinter, Andrew Paul Holderer, Desire’ Nichole Huene, Anna Alexis Johnson, Caroline Konstance Kaminsky, Ian Harvey Klein, Oliver Joseph Knapp, Jessica Nicole Krebs, Madison Joy Lammert, Sarah Jean Lenhardt, Benjamin Paul Lombardi, Alexander Kathleen Lunn, Nara Macklin Markowitz, Taylor Danielle Mateyka and Samuel Adam McCormick.



The remainder were: Kathleen Elizabeth McCracken, Sidney Michael McLean, Erin Michelle Morrissey, Elaine Grace Myers, Brett Charles Polinske, Luke Daniel Raffaelle, Jenna Therese Roman, Caitlyn Elizabeth Scheibal, Benjamin Carl Schuluetter, Jacob Ryan Schoenthal, Amber Kiara Sommer, Camille Marie Taylor, Jane Elizabeth Thompson, Claudia Elisa Vazquez-Flanigan, Mercedes Caroline Velez, Alyssa Rose Voepel, John Matthew Wasmuth, Jade Hannah Weber, Chase William Wernex, Kaylynn Rae Williamson and Hannah Lynn Willmore.





A list the entire graduating Class of 2017 can be found below:

Michael Lee Adams, Jr.

Anthony Michael Adams

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Agee

Cyress Donovan Ahart

Nickolas Dean Ahlers

Bre Anna Nicole Ahrens

Nicholas John Allen

Travis Kenyon Anderson, Jr.

Cassady Elizabeth Anderson

Luis Trevon Anthony

Bianca Isabel Arana

James Warren Ariail

Tristan James Arth

Morgan Ann Ash

Tyler James Ashwill

McKenna Kaylee Atkins

Eden Sierra Ayoub

Luke David Babington

Brian Michael Baggette

Holly Ann Baguio

Mehak Baig

Magdalene Isabelle Bailey

Andrew Scott Baker

Jada Ann Nicole Baker

Julie Anna Baker

Leah Raye Bandy

Madelyn Renee Barker

Matthew G. Barton

Michael Brent Bates

Chase Austin Bauer

Dalton Arthur Baugh

Blair Debo Baugher

Rylee Rae Beegle

Emily Taylor Behme

Meghan Marie Beiser

Allysiah Skyhe Belt

Kyle John Belville

Alan Earle Benson

Benjamin Bequette

Isaac Nolan Bertels

Jackson Claude Best

Jordyn Elizabeth Bianconi

Jordan Alexis Bielicke

Logan McGwire Bielicke

Jasmine Lee Bishop

Genevieve Kathleen Blanton

Samuel David Bledsoe

William Richard Bode

Tyler Mitchell Bomar

Kelly Gabrielle Bonk

Andrew Lee Bowman

L’oreal Colette Boyd-Harper

Joseph Patrick Boyer

David Duncan Bradshaw

Victoria Lillian Brady

Eric John Brammeier

Savannah Grace Brannan

Ashton Nichole Brase

Meghan Taylor Breihan

Katie Lynn Britton

Guy Kaleb Brown

Kennedi Nicole Brown

Tyrese Edward Brown

Rachel Anne Browner

Ryan Edward-Lee Brumback

Nicholas Phillip Brunnworth

Spencer Lee Burbach

Mackenzie Taylor Burgett

Garrett James Burns

Kade Michael Burns

Dylan Thomas Burris

Matthew David Busse

Hannah Renee Byer

Mackenzie Lynn Cadagin

Ryan Joseph Cahill

Courtney Anne Carpenter

Veronica Renee Carrow

Caleb James Cassidy

Max Richard Chapman

Tanner Oren Chavez

Anthony M. Chiaurro

Joshua Hyun-Chul Chung

Jack Spencer Clark

Jason M. Clark

Kendall Marie Clark

Molly Marie Clarkson

Riley Jane Coad

Morgan Elizabeth Colbert

Joshua Wesley Coleman

Brianna Nichole Collins

Nathaniel Allen Collmann

Kora Lynn Marie Compton

Blake Allen Conway

Taija Lyjaiya Cook

Olivia Cameron Cope

Dakota Evan Copple

Tylar Aaron Cotton

Abigail Jacqueline Crabtree

Dustin Ryan Craig

Brynn Juliene Cross

Emily Paige Crutchfield

Rachel Lauren Cruzan

Daniel Robert Culkin

Alec G. Curran

Margaret Alaine Curtis

Michael Sergey Cushing

Brianna Leigh Cuvar

Bryce James Cuvar

Abigail Diane D’albora

Alexander David Daly

Megan Christine Dannels

Corbin Jeffrey Darden

Seth Joseph Davey

Dalton Lane Davis

Lucas Edward Davis

Emma Rose Moser Dawson

Luke Michael Dawson

Rebecca Lynn Dean

Jacob Andrew DeBouck

Nathan Connor DeGroot

Rebecca Leeann Delin

Erin Elizabeth Delmore

Gwenneth Jean DenHouter

Julianna Josephine Determan

David Alan Diak

Justin Thomas Diaz

Emily Marie Dickerson

Jerod Dane Dickhaus

Brenden Ward Dickmann

Karmyn La’sha Dillon

Mehmet Emin Dinceroglu

Isabella Grace Divine

Dillon Matthew Dixon

Austin Scott Dobler

Gabriela Nicole Dochwat

Lauren Ashley Dodson

Meredith Jade Dodson

Trenton John Doles

Grant Michael Doolin

Zachary Lloyd Doornink

Samuel Nicholas Downes

Patrick James Doyle

Geomar Alexander Dumas

Nathaniel Ray Dyer

Lawrence Carl Eastman

Tate Christian Elie

Barbara Claire Ellis

Cameron John Ellsworth

Jennie Rae Ellsworth

Andrew Jared Fuia Epenesa

Chase Andrew Farmer

Tyler James Farrar

Christian Jacob Fawbush

Zachariah Lanter Fensterman

Charles William Ferratto

Alexis Jean Nicole Fessenden

Veronica Octavia Fields

William Lee Finazzo

Olivia Lucille Fink

Colin Alexander Fischer

Joseph David Fitzgerald

Ethan Todd Flatt

Alexis Nicole Fleschert

Jacob Matthew Foley

Laura Ann Forsyth

Sabrina Shu Fosse

Jenna Camille Foster

Madelyn Sloan Foster

Andrew Charles Frank

Raven Sioux Frank

Michaela Cathy Franklin

Ryleigh Grayce Franklin

Adia Marie Frazer

Hamada George Freese

Noah John Frew

Carson David Fricke

Helena Maren Frisbie-Firsching

Cameron Jon Fritschle

Mikayla Brianne Fry

Haily Marie Fucinari

Jordan Cornell Fuller

James Michael Fulton

Alexandra Grace Furfaro

Juleigh Anne Furry

Rylie Elizabeth Fusaro

Alexandra Kahler Gabriel

Jordan Rachelle Garella

Isaac Michael Garrett

Collin John Garvey

Joseph Donald Gassiraro

Kameron David Gausling

Benjamin Scott Gibbons

Haley Michelle Giese

Michael Patrick Glisson

Jubohre Rahsaad Godfrey

Morgan Sophia Goebel

Ian Victor Goggin

Sarah Louise Goldacker

Natalie Marie Grant

Samuel Brett Green

Emily F. Greer

Matthew Thomas Gregor

Cheyenne B. Grenaway

Matthew William Griebe

Lilyanne Marie Grieve

Hannah Kate Griffin

Joseph Lamar Griffin

Philip Entrikin Griffin

Kaylen Renay Griggs

Hayley Nicole Grimm

Jack Michael Grimm

Bailey Alexandra Grinter

Tristan James Grist

Andrea Michelle Gross

Jacob Tyler Grosze

Adam Lee Grotefendt

Nicholas Edward Guetterman

Chase Braden Gulledge

Amanda Jean Gunderson

Miranda Nicole Gusewelle

Logan Tyler Hahs

Kathryn Ann Hajny

Margaret Rose Lei Hali’a Halpin

Jacob Alexander Hamilton

Sarah Elizabeth Hangsleben

Taylor Paige Hansen

Darryl Levon Harlan

Dayleon Alexander Harris

Christa Micaela Harrold

Alexa Ann Hartlieb

Lawrence Maxwell Hartman

Zoe Paige Harville

Makayla Tatyana Hawkins

Emily Rose Hayes

Dallas Lynn Haynes, Jr.

Austin Michael Heal

Matthew Dylan Heaton

Claire Elizabeth Heflin

Emmalee Heinz

Garrett Joseph Helms

Chandler Kathleen Henson

Trevor Fane Henson

Abigail Marie Hess

Alex De’Lorenz Hickman

Benjamin Mical Hickman

Madison Jane Hicks

Colton Michael Higgerson

Ernie Frank Hodge III

Jacob Daniel Hoelscher

Kaitlin Marie Hogan

Kara Elizabeth Holder

Andrew Paul Holderer

Kerrington Holland

James D’auria Holt

Raylee Ranae Hook

Lucas Ryan Howery

Karli Paige Hubbard

Natalie Alexis Hubert

Desire’ Nicole Huene

Brady Winston Huffman

Gabriella Christine Hulme

Jack Henry Hultz

Karl Preston Huntley

Kyle Brennan Hylla

Max Ray Ivie

Alexis Marie Jacobs

Faheem Abbas Jafri

India Elizabeth James

Lindsey Moreau James

Sierra Desirae Jenkins

Anna Alexis Johnson

Hailey R. Johnson

Katelyn Michele Johnson

Kristian Iman Johnson

Kristina Osk Johnson

Lauren Elizabeth Johnson

Andrea Eu’Janee Johnson

Cameron David Johnston

Brandon Lee Jones

Darian LaMarr Jones

Kevin Lamar Jones

Logan Joseph Jones

Marchyl Rose Jones

Andrew Jackson Joseph

Caroline Konstance Kaminsky

Jacob Robert Kauzlarich

Cameron James Kelahan

Bansikha Bansu Khadka

Abubaker Siddiq Khan

Ian Harvey Klein

Nathan Douglas Klein

Colton Garrett Klenke

Riley Suzanne Kloostra