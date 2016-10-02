The Edwardsville High School homecoming theme for this year is "Into the Jungle" and activities run from Monday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 8.

Article continues after sponsor message

Melissa Beck coordinates the homecoming events for EHS Student Council.

“We will start with a charity dodge-ball tournament at 6 p.m. on October 3 in the EHS gym,” Beck said. “October 4, we will have a movie night, showing the 2016 version of “The Jungle Book” on the football field. On Wednesday, October 5, we have our annual homecoming parade that starts at Eden Church, goes down Main Street and ends up at Lincoln Middle School.

“On Thursday, October 6, we have a school spirit day at school with a contest between classes, the homecoming assembly, a Powder Puff game and our bonfire. The football game takes place on Friday, October 7. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, we will have the EHS homecoming coronation in the A Gym. That is open to the public and tickets are sold at the door for $5. After the coronation we will have our homecoming dance from 8-11 p.m.”

More like this: