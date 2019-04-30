Edwardsville High School Has Unannounced Fire Drill, Goal is to Keep Students Safe
April 30, 2019 9:58 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School conducted an unannounced fire drill at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey said.
"Students and staff evacuated to their specific zones quickly and attendance was taken," Cramsey said.
Dr. Cramsey added that he wanted to take a moment to thank the students and teachers for taking these drills seriously and always keeping the students safe.