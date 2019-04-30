EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School conducted an unannounced fire drill at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Students and staff evacuated to their specific zones quickly and attendance was taken," Cramsey said.

Dr. Cramsey added that he wanted to take a moment to thank the students and teachers for taking these drills seriously and always keeping the students safe.